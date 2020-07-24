Black Lives Matter Muskegon Lakeshore holds rally, protest and now community clean-up Saturday in Muskegon Heights

Organizers of the Black Lives Matter Muskegon Lakeshore community clean-up say it's a way to show community members change must include action.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Saturday's community clean-up in Muskegon Heights is one way members of Black Lives Matter Muskegon Lakeshore want to show community members change must include action.

The event begins Saturday, July 25, at 11:00 a.m. Participants are asked to gather outside the Muskegon Heights High School 2441 Sanford Street.

Earlier this year the group participated in a large community march and organized a rally on July 4, at Heritage Landing. Saturday's clean-up is the next effort to keep the groups' momentum going.

"It isn't just about protest," said Brianna MacPherson, co-organizer of the clean-up and member of Black Lives Matter Muskegon Lakeshore. "It's a way to get people involved, a way to feel very empowered, so we wanted to make sure that we kept the fire going and keep it rolling."

Participants will be given direction at the high school then fan out into the community to make a difference. Some volunteers may be offering to do yard work, others may be collecting trash and pulling weeds from sidewalks.

"Just making things look nicer so we can feel better about ourselves and about our community," MacPherson said. "We do need to help our people."

"I think that's awesome," said Muskegon Heights resident Arnold Parker. He hopes volunteers select sites on his road. Parker says people who leave trash along the sidewalks and streets are one of his biggest frustrations.

"They'll see the garbage can and they'll still throw trash down, that's just awful," Parker said.

While some members of the community might not participate in a rally, protest, or march MacPherson believes, "people will want to join in on this movement."

Organizers say participate you don't need to bring supplies, those will be provided.

