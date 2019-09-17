MUSKEGON, Mich. — Small but unique boutique hotels are opening up around West Michigan, from Grand Rapids to lakeshore communities on Lake Michigan.

The latest to offer guests one-of-a-kind accommodations is the Pidge Inn, located on a peninsula in Muskegon.

From the inn's front door there's the beach, water or both in every direction.

Pidge Inn owner Donelle Johnson says it's only 200 steps to Muskegon Lake. Lake Michigan is a ten-minute walk. The inn's decks look out over Harbour Towne Marina. And directly north of the inn is Muskegon's channel.

"To me, this is one of the best parts of Michigan," Johnson said.

Johnson purchased the closed Harbour Towne Yacht Club clubhouse in 2016. The foreclosed building was vacant until Johnson began renovations in May 2018. The inn has nine rooms each with its own unique feel and named after Muskegon places and people.

The Pidge Inn is named after a tower sand dune that was once along Muskegon lake. Johnson says at one time it's where large groups of passenger pigeons would gather there. Now she hopes tourists flock to her inn.

"Everybody is behind us and it feels really good," she said. "We're very excited about opening and moving forward."

Johnson is a Muskegon area native who now calls Arizona home. In recent years she has seen and heard about the momentum in Muskegon. She says making this investment in the community is her way of helping continue that momentum.

"We always wanted to buy something and when the opportunity came up we got this," she said.

The inn has room capacities ranging from two to six people. The rooms have either a kitchenette or full kitchen and the inn also has a pool and hot tub on site.

Earlier this summer The Depot opened in Muskegon's downtown. That boutique hotel has three rooms and 14-foot ceilings with some original architecture, including the hardwood floors, exterior doors and trim.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.