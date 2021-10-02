Muskegon business serving small batch chocolates for 80 years

Christmas may be the busiest holiday at McDonald's Homemade Candies, but Valentine's Day brings the biggest rush of customers seeking specialty chocolates.

MUSKEGON, Mich — The owner of McDonald's Homemade Candies Nancy Wagenmaker says the secret to the success of the 80-year-old Muskegon business is quality ingredients, small batches, and great customer service.

"We make stuff fresh everyday," she said. "Most of our chocolates are dipped by hand."

The store opened in 1941 by Charles McDonald. Larry Siepleinga bought and moved the business in 1969 to the current location on Getty Street. After running the store for three-decades Siepleinga sold the store to Wagenmaer who started at the shop as a teen serving customers.

"I was in high school and learned the business from the ground up," she said.

McDonald's Homemade Candies sell more chocolates in December during the Christmas holiday season. But every year Valentine's Day is the event that brings in the biggest rush of customers including many who wait until the last minute to find something special for their sweetheart.

"Usually it's men, men wait until the last minute which is fine," she said.

Valentine's Day is Sunday, Feb. 14.

