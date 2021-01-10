Muskegon City Commissioners pass on hunting season for deer inside city limits

Muskegon City Commissioners are considering a second deer cull, possibly later this year or in 2022.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's City Commission passed on an opportunity Tuesday night to allow deer hunting with a bow or crossbow inside the city limits.

The proposed ordinance would have allowed deer to be hunted on parcels of land five acres in size or larger.

The size of the city's deer herd is causing problems for some property owners.

By passing on the hunting ordinance, City Commissioners asked staff to provide details on what would be needed to hold a second deer cull.

Just under two years ago, sharpshooters with the U.S. Department of Agriculture removed 30 deer. That cull cost the city of Muskegon around $6,000. Those deer were removed from Kruse and Beachwood Parks near the city's Pere Marquette Beach.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.