MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Marijuana Regulatory Agency in Michigan will begin accepting business license applications on Nov. 1.

It's the first step for any business owner seeking the state's permission to grow, process or sell marijuana for recreational use in the state.

Sales in some communities, including Muskegon, are expected to begin in early 2020.

The City of Muskegon is finalizing its marijuana ordinance. For some time, city leaders considered having two marijuana districts — one for medical and the other for recreational. But last week the city's planning commission passed a marijuana zoning ordinance that covers both medical and recreational.

On Sept. 24, Muskegon City Commissioners are expected to vote on the one single marijuana ordinance.

"We researched both ways of doing it and decided that using the complete medical marijuana overlay district would be the most beneficial," said Mike Franzak, Muskegon Zoning Administrator.

Muskegon has two provisioning centers open for business selling medical marijuana. The overlay district where marijuana businesses can operate is generally from Seaway Drive to Peck Street.

Inside the overlay district there are more than a dozen buildings in need of redevelopment. Some already have purchase agreements in place and are expected to be redeveloped and used in some way to sell, grow, or process marijuana either for medical or recreational purposes.

Franzak says the city will likely be in a position to be one of the first communities in the state where recreational marijuana will be sold.

"With the state accepting applications Nov. 1, I don't think it would be out of the question to start seeing businesses open maybe in January of next year," he said.

The zoning rules under consideration would require business owners selling, growing or processing either kind of marijuana to make significant landscaping improvements and add decorative street lights in front of their businesses.

