Muskegon Co. jury finds Pamela Harvey guilty of first-degree premeditated murder

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — On Monday, a jury in Muskegon County Circuit Court found a West Michigan woman guilty of first-degree premeditated murder after deliberating for about two hours.

61-year old Pamela Harvey will be sentenced to a mandatory life prison sentence when she's next in a Muskegon County courtroom on Dec. 1.

Jurors were convinced Harvey stabbed 61-year old Curtis Stovall 188 times inside his apartment at Bayview Tower in Muskegon in June of 2019.

Investigators found Stovall with his hands and ankles bound by duct tape. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said Stovall's death was, "slow and painful."

Video from security cameras showed Harvey entering Stovall's apartment and leaving with two plastic bags full of items.

