Muskegon Co. Road Commission completes sign upgrade project at 61 sites

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Between 300 and 400 new street signs are now up along county roads and at high-speed intersections in Muskegon County.

The sign upgrade project just completed by the Muskegon County Road Commission included 10 intersections and 51 road sections with significant curves.

Signs added include dual stop, dual stop ahead, cross traffic does not stop and chevron curve warning signs to improve driver awareness of high-speed intersections and curves.

The project was not the result of any specific crashes at intersections or curves but a systemic proactive approach to improving safety for drivers.

90% of the $200,000 project was paid for with federal funds from the MDOT Highway Safety Improvement Systemic program with the Muskegon County Road Commission covering the remaining 10%.

"This is considered proactive work," said Muskegon County Road Commission Maintenance Superintendent Andrew Nichols.

