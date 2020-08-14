MCC Seeks Bids for Purchase of Lakeshore Fitness Center

MCC purchased the Lakeshore Fitness Center in August 2015 from the Muskegon YMCA. College trustees voted to close the center in March.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College has made the next step towards what may be the eventual sale of it's closed Lakeshore Fitness Center on Muskegon Lake in downtown Muskegon.

The college is now seeking proposals for the purchase of the center which trustees voted to close in March.

The College desires to sell the property to a party who will operate it as a fitness center but according to a Request for Proposals (RFP) the college will consider all proposals, "that relieve the College of the financial burden of maintaining the facility."

MCC purchased the Lakeshore Fitness Center in August 2015 from the Muskegon YMCA. The facility closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and $ 2.5 million in operating losses.

In July, the college announced it was looking for a operator to open the facility on a six-month lease from September 2020 through February 2021, but the college did not receive any offers.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) for the purchase of the Lakeshore Fitness Center was issued on Aug. 13. Proposals are due to MCC trustees by Sept. 14. Award notification many be made following the MCC Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 21.

