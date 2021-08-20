Muskegon Community College president to retire after upcoming academic year

Nesbary will retire from Muskegon Community College in June 2022 ending 12 plus years as president.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon Community College (MCC) President Dale K. Nesbary announced he'll retire in June of 2022 as the College’s tenth President, concluding 44 years in higher education, research, and leadership.

Nesbary began his career at MCC in 2009, making him the second longest-serving president in the College’s 95-year history.

Under Nesbary’s leadership, MCC completed $55 million in infrastructure upgrades, secured more than $20 million in grants and private gifts and achieved its highest academic rankings ever being ranked top community college in Michigan by BestColleges.com in 2017 and Intelligent.com in 2021.

According to Chair of the Board of Trustees Diana Osborn, Nesbary has been instrumental in leading efforts to transform and strengthen the college. “Dr. Nesbary’s collaborative skills, intelligence, relationship building, and drive have brought us to where we are today. He leaves a legacy that will deliver long lasting benefits to our students and staff for many years to come,” said Osborn.

Mike Hansen, longtime President of the Michigan Community College Association said, “Dale’s experience, knowledge, and talent continues to fuel unprecedented levels of advocacy for community college students across the state and enhance collaboration between colleges. We are thankful for his passion for equity and commitment to higher education.”

Prior to MCC Nesbary served as full professor of Political Science and Vice President and Dean for Academic Affairs at Adrian College. Prior to this, Nesbary was selected to be Associate Professor and Director of the Master of Public Administration Program at Oakland University. Additionally, Nesbary worked as Research Director and Technical Services Director with the Boston Police Department.

