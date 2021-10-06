Muskegon community invited to check out work at Frauenthal Theater

The entire community is welcome to "Celebrate Impact" at the Community Foundation for Muskegon County's Annual Gathering on Thursday, Oct. 7.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The community is invited to take a look inside the work being done inside the Frauenthal Theater.

The Community Foundation for Muskegon County is hosting its annual gathering on Thursday, Oct. 7.

A social hour starts at 5 p.m., and attendees are invited to gather at the Western Avenue lobby of the Frauenthal Center for food, drinks, and fellowship.

Kuntry Cookin', The Only Cannoli, and Lively Up Kombucha are some food vendors that will be there to serve up drinks and snacks. A limited cash bar will also be available.

At 6 p.m., guests will be invited to gather in the Frauenthal Theater where they will hear updates from Community Foundation staff, as well as featured speaker and local leader Brianna Scott.

The Community Foundation will also be announcing the recipient of their first ever Impact Award, recognizing an individual in the community who has gone above and beyond to advance education, foster a dynamic local economy, and promote prosperity for all. The winner will also receive a $5,000 grant to give to a local nonprofit or group whose work aligns with one or more of those focus areas.

“We are excited to introduce the new Impact Award at this year’s Annual Gathering,” said Todd Jacobs, Community Foundation president/CEO. “The award celebrates an individual who contributes to the success of community members and local businesses and who embodies the values of building hope and opportunity, fostering collaboration, and promoting an inclusive community. The first Community Foundation Impact Award recipient is most deserving.”

You can get tickets for the free event for pickup at the box office Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or online.

Masks and social distancing are recommended while inside the theater.

