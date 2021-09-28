Muskegon County Apportionment Commission opens public dashboard

The Muskegon County Apportionment Commission has the power to increase the number of commission districts in Muskegon County from 9 to as many as 15, or as few as 5.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Apportionment Commission has opened up a public dashboard that will allow the public to look at the apportionment maps that the commission is considering.

The public dashboard includes an online portal where county residents can provide public comments on those maps.

That portal is located at https://maps.muskegoncountygis.com/apportionment/.

The commission members are by statute, the County Prosecutor, the County Clerk, the County Treasurer, Democratic Party Representative and Republican Party Representative.

The apportionment process is held every ten years following the release of U.S. Census data. Counties across the state are deciding not only the number of commission districts but also commission district maps.

The apportionment commission has the power to increase the number of commission districts in Muskegon County from 9 to as many as 15, or as few as 5.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.