Muskegon County Apportionment Commission sets days and times for final 2 meetings

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Apportionment Commission is considering several proposed district maps. Some keep nine county commissioners while others reduce the number of commission districts to seven.

The five-person commission held a public meeting Monday, Oct. 11 to set the time and dates for its final two public meetings.

Those will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27 and Monday, Nov. 8.

Both meetings will begin at noon and be held at the Muskegon County Commission chambers on the fourth floor of the Muskegon County Hall of Justice.

Last week, the Michigan Court of Appeals granted an extension allowing the commission more time to take public comment and select one final commission district map with will take effect in 2022.

