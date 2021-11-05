Muskegon County begins vaccinating kids 5-11

One pediatric office has already administered 160 doses.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County health officials have begun administering COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11.

Muskegon County Public Health Director Kathy Moore says the county received 3,000 doses of the vaccine this week and additional doses were distributed to pharmacies throughout the county.

The county is expected to receive more doses next week.

One pediatric office has already administered 160 doses, and a vaccine clinic at Mona Shores Middle School vaccinated 233 children.

More information can be found on the Public Health - Muskegon County Facebook page.

