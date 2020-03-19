MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Region 6 Healthcare Coalition includes 13 counties, including Muskegon, Oceana, and Mason counties.

On Thursday March 19, members of the coalition gathered inside the Muskegon County Health Department and used Youtube to provide the community with the latest information on testing and medical supplies for hospitals in region 6.

Muskegon County Health Director Kathy Moore says 28 COVID-19 tests from Muskegon County have been submitted to date only four have been returned.

"All negative," Moore said.

That leaves 24 pending tests from Muskegon County.

According to Moore, currently there are zero positive COVID-19 cases in Mason County, Muskegon County, or Oceana County.

Region 6 includes hospitals from Holland to Ludington. This week those medical facilities received medical supplies from the strategic national stock pile. The supplies arrived on the lake shore late Monday.

"We had 15,000 N-95 masks, 48,000 surgical masks, 1,900 face shields, and 700 gowns in that shipment," said Dr. Jerry Evans, Region 6 Healthcare Coalition Medical Director. "This is only the first of many shipments that is anticipated. I can't tell you when the next one is coming in we do not know that yet."

Muskegon County has three testing sites, at Hackley Hospital's emergency department, Mercy Hospital's emergency department, and outside of the Mercy emergency department in a tent.

"It's not at this time a drive up testing station," said Dr. Justin Grill, Mercy Health Muskegon Chief Medical Officer.

The tent site outside of the Mercy emergency department is for patients refereed by a primary care physician for testing.

The Region 6 Healthcare Coalition provided the following information.

If you are feeling sick please stay at home and call your doctor.

If you have a fever and a cough AND are experiencing any of the following go immediately to the emergency department or call 911 for EMS:

Difficulty breathing

Confusion

Weakness

Chest pain

If you have a cough and no fever or are concerned that you may have been exposed to COVID-19, you should do the following:

Contact your primary care physician or

Seek a telemedicine evaluation or

Visit an urgent care center or

Contact a regional hotline or

If you have a cough WITHOUT difficulty breathing AND no chronic medical conditions*

Drink fluids

Take over the counter remedies for fever and mild discomfort (e.g., Tylenol)

Stay at home and try and stay at least six feet away from others without symptoms

*Chronic medical conditions include: diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer or heart disease.

If you do not have a doctor, there are lake shore area hospitals that will allow you to connect to a provider by phone in our region.

Holland Hospital: 616-394-2080

Mercy Health: 833-247-1258

North Ottawa Community Hospital: 616-935-7810

Spectrum/Zeeland: 616-391-2380

You can also access their websites for more information.

Holland Hospital: www.hollandhospital.org

Mercy Health: www.mercyhealth.com

North Ottawa Community Hospital: www.noch.org

Spectrum/Zeeland: www.spectrumhealth.org

Each county is providing daily testing updates on their website.

Mason County: www.co.mason.wa.us/COVID-19

Muskegon County: www.co.muskegon.mi.us

Oceana County: www.oceana.mi.us

Ottawa County: www.miottawa.org

More coronavirus stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.