Muskegon County drivers can now receive road condition alerts

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Drivers in Muskegon County can now sign up for road condition alerts.

To stay up to date on conditions, the county is encouraging residents to sign up for the alerts on road commissions website. The email-based alert is free.

"Click on it, put in your information, and you can click which township you want to get information on and pretty much anything that pertains to something that is going to inconvenience you on a road we try to put on there so you will get weather alerts, and road closures," said Drew Nichols with the Muskegon County Road Commission.

The road commission also just activated a second shift for the winter season. Plow drivers will work into the night and early tomorrow morning to keep the roads clear.

The road commission wants to remind drivers to keep a safe distance from the plow trucks so drivers have room to do their work this winter.

