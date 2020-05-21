Muskegon County asking residents to self report damage from flooding

Muskegon County officials hope to have damage reports from flooding collected by the end of the week.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — According to the National Weather Service portions of Muskegon County received 3.8 inches of rainfall from Sunday to Tuesday morning.

That soaked the county, flooding not only ditches but basements and caused the group camping area at Muskegon County Pioneer Park to wash away.

Now Muskegon County officials hope residents will self report damage from flooding by the end of the week.

A water damage survey is available on the Muskegon County website.

Muskegon County declared a local State of Emergency due to the wide-spread flooding. According to Muskegon County Director of Emergency Management Richard Warner 1,200 reports of damage have already been made.

Most of the damage around the county is because of flooded basements.

Collecting damage information is the next step in seeking possible assistance from the state or federal government.

"We don't know, that's the state's decision," Warner said. "It's our responsibility to get that information up to them so all the residents need to do that survey."

Warner says it's important residents include photographs of the damage from flooding. Business owners and municipalities should also report damage.

