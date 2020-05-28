Muskegon County to furlough approximately 400 employees through July 25th

During June and July 40-percent of those who work for Muskegon County will be on some type of furlough.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Revenue streams for Muskegon County are taking a significant hit due to COVID-19 and the stay home executive order.

Muskegon County Administrator Mark Eisenbarth says losses from just April and May are significant and additional losses are expected in June and July.

In April and May the county parks lost around $30,000 in revenue because three campgrounds remain closed. The county's accommodation tax on hotel rooms fell $200,000. And revenue for the water department is significantly lower because a big customer, Michigan's Adventure has not opened because of COVID-19.

"So that hurts our water department revenue," Eisenbarth said.

The county's general fund revenue loss for April and May will likely land somewhere around $2-million. And state statutory revenue sharing is projected to be down between $350,000 to $500,000.

"Just in a two-month period," Eisenbarth said. "So if this continues this is going to get worse."

Currently the county has 111 employees on furlough. That number is about to become much larger.

The Muskegon County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the participation of county employees in the State of Michigan's Work Share program. The program allows participants to collect a portion of the states regular unemployment payment prorated based on hours worked. In Muskegon County hours of 309 employee will be reduced anywhere from 20% - 60%. Those employees can qualify for lump sums of $600 a week from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The Work Share program for Muskegon County employees begins June 1.

"We're looking at 40% of our workforce is on some type of furlough," Eisenbarth said.

In all, the County will have approximately 400 employees furloughed through July 25th. The proactive measures to offset anticipated revenue losses from COVID-19 may save the county approximately $1.8 million.

Muskegon County Circuit and District courts as well as most other county departments will reduce hours of operation until July 25.

Reduced hours will be Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

County department offices deemed essential by Executive Order 2020-96, will operate with a reduced workforce on Fridays.

The impact of furloughs can already be seen at the county's employee parking lots that are now mostly empty.

County buildings like the Hall of Justice remain closed to the general public. Some county services are still available but only by appointment.

Muskegon County leaders have a four-phase plan to reopen county buildings to the public when appropriate.

"We have got to figure out a way to make it safe for our employees and safe for the community coming into our doors," Eisenbarth said.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.