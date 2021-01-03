Muskegon County Courts increasing access to court operations

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — In response to data provided by the Muskegon County Public Health Department, which continues to show a decrease in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community, the Muskegon County Courts are increasing access to court operations in a way that improves in-person access and continues to protect the public.



Starting Monday, March 1, members of the general public will be permitted access to the courthouse.