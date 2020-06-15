Muskegon Area District Library Begins Curbside Service

MADL curbside service is an easy and safe way for people to pick up checked-out materials.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon Area District Library (MADL) is offering curbside service to patrons interested in checking out materials.

Patrons can place holds online or on the phone. Once they receive notice that their items are ready for pick-up, they can visit the branch library during open hours and park in the designated pick-up area.

MADL started accepting library returns last week. Around 10,000 items are expected to be returned to library branches in Muskegon County over the coming weeks.

MADL is waiving overdue fines on items that couldn't be returned because of the COVID-19 library closure.

"We are slowly transitioning to opening back up," said Kelly Richards, Muskegon Area District Library Director. "Probably next week or the week after we'll open to that minimum number of capacity."

State guidelines allow the library to operate at 25% of the capacity of each branch.

"We want to do this very safely in order to protect the citizens because everybody is just ready to get back to some sense of normalcy," Richards said.

Branch libraries will also open for one-hour computer sessions available by appointment only, and each branch parking lot is a Wi-Fi hot spot.

The Norton Shores branch isn't currently offing computer sessions and curb side pick up because the building is undergoing renovations.

Patrons are encouraged to participate in free virtual programs for kids, teens and adults now offered online.

Visit madl.org for continued updates.

Contact any branch directly at:

Dalton 231-828-4188, Egelston 231-788-6477, Holton 231-821-0268, Montague 231 893-2675, Muskegon Heights 231-739-6075, North Muskegon 231-744-6080, Norton Shores 231-780-8844, Ravenna 231-853-6975, or the Library for the Visually & Physically Disabled 231-737-6310.

