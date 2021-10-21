x
Muskegon County man found guilty of murder ordered to serve life sentence

Ryan Berry was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder in September.
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge Annette R. Smedley ordered Ryan Berry to serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole Thursday morning.

This comes after a Muskegon County jury in September found Berry guilty of first-degree premeditated murder. 

In August of 2019, police rescued Berry while swimming in Lake Michigan near the Grand Haven pier. During trial Berry took the stand and testified that his intention was to take his own life by drowning that day.

Berry also testified that he shot 28-year-old Evan Yonker to death using a shotgun he removed from a gun rack in Yonker’s bedroom.

The murder happened inside Yonker’s Dalton Township home in Muskegon County.

The 29-year-old Berry was charged as a four-time habitual offender for prior felony conviction including malicious destruction of property, unlawfully driving away a vehicle and second-degree home invasion.

