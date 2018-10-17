MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. - The man who stabbed his girlfriend to death with a Samurai sword was in court for sentencing Wednesday morning.

Armand Cole did not fight manslaughter charges against him for the April 27 death of 38-year old Amanda Shankle. The 22-year-old will spend no less than five years in prison -- and depending on his behavior, the judge says his sentence could be extended to as many as 30 years.

Cole previously told investigators he was playing with the sword when he stabbed his girlfriend in the buttocks. Shankle was found bleeding and unresponsive in the home they shared, later dying.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM