MUSKEGON, Mich. — The County of Muskegon is hosting five community workshops throughout the County in order to receive community input for an updated five-year recreation plan.

Early in 2020, the recreation plan will be submitted to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The document is needed to apply for state grants to improve parks and recreational assets in the county.

The document will inventory existing facilities and resources, identify community recreation and open space needs and set a plan of action for a five-year period.

The five community workshops are as follows:

Wednesday, July 10; Bella Maria's Event Center 513 W Pontaluna Rd. Norton Shores, 49444; 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, July 11; White Lake Community Library 3900 W White Lake Dr. Whitehall, 49461; 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.

Tuesday, July 16; Muskegon Area Transit System 2624 6th St. Muskegon Heights, 49444; 5:00 to 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17; Hackley Public Library 316 W Webster Ave. Muskegon, 49440; 3:30 to 4:45 p.m.

Thursday, July 18; Egelston Township Hall 5428 E Apple Ave. Muskegon 49442, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m.

Following the community workshops, the plan will be drafted and posted to the County of Muskegon website. A public hearing will be held after the plan has been posted for review and comment, and prior to it being voted on and adopted by the County of Muskegon Board of Commissioners. The plan will take effect once adopted, and will last through 2024.

