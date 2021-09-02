Muskegon County holding public hearing in effort to purchase 'north lake' section of closed sand mine

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County continues efforts to purchase all of the Nugent Sand property in Norton Shores.
Altogether the closed sand mining operation covers 391 acres and includes two manmade lakes.
The property is divided into two parcels, south lake and north lake.
This Thursday, Feb. 11, at 3:30 p.m., Muskegon County will hold a public hearing on consideration to apply for a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. The $5 million grant would be used to acquire the north lake parcel.
In 2020, Muskegon County secured a similar trust fund grant to purchase the south lake parcel, approximately 214 acres including a 120 acre lake surrounded by forested dunes.
Muskegon County's plan would be to transform the large parcel with 2,400 feet of frontage on Lake Michigan into public recreational space.
PUBLIC HEARING
Thursday, February 11, 2021 – 3:30 p.m.
Connect to Zoom from your computer, tablet or smartphone at:
Join by phone at: 312.626.6799
Meeting ID: 993 0548 6652
Passcode: 810827
View the meeting on YouTube at: https://www.co.muskegon.mi.us/1597/Board-Meeting-Videos
The Nugent Sand property is roughly bordered by Sherman Boulevard, Lincoln Street and Seminole Road.
The state requires phase one of Dune Harbor Park open to the public for hiking and other recreational activities 90 days after the county closes the land acquisition.
Public input will be gathered at a later date to determine what amenities Muskegon County residents would like to have at the park. The first improvements are expected to include a 2-mile walking trail around the south lake, park signage and a small parking lot.
