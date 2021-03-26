Muskegon County Public Health hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday at M.C.C.

The clinic is free to Muskegon County residents who are age 60 and older and their spouses.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Public Health – Muskegon County will be hosting its first walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 27, for Muskegon County residents who are age 60 and older and their spouses.

The clinic, which is free, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Muskegon Community College Health and Wellness Center, 221 S. Quarterline Road in Muskegon. Please be aware that the clinic will end early if all vaccines are distributed.

Spouses do not have to be older than 60.

Participants do not need to pre-register for the clinic. However, they are asked to bring a government ID (or recent bill with their local address) and wear a mask when they visit the clinic.

The clinic will be offering 2,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. A follow up clinic will be held to ensure participants receive the second dose.

“Our goal was to vaccinate everyone in Muskegon County who is 65 or older and wants the shot by the end of March,” said Kathy Moore, public health officer for Muskegon County. “This clinic will help us reach that goal and make sure no one falls through the cracks.”

Community members should only attend the clinic if they are not currently feeling ill, are not under isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19, and have not received a vaccine of any kind in the 14 days prior to the clinic.

The clinic will also include health educators who can speak with community members who have questions about the vaccines.

Muskegon County residents are encouraged to visit www.MaskUpMuskegon.org for more information on this walk-in clinic and to get more details on vaccine registration.

Anyone with questions about the clinic or those who may need special accommodations can also email vaccineinfo@healthwest.net.

Friday Mercy Health and Public Health - Muskegon County announced that 25 percent of Muskegon County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, community members should remain vigilant in following guidelines around social distancing and masking.

“We are thrilled that such a substantial portion of the community is vaccinated, as this is a big step towards reaching the end of the pandemic. However, we’re not out of the woods just yet,” said Justin Grill, DO, chief medical officer of Mercy Health Muskegon. “As vaccine eligibility continues to expand in the coming weeks, we encourage our community members to take advantage of these opportunities. We’ve seen an increase in younger individuals acquiring and transmitting COVID-19. So even if you are younger and healthy, it is still important to get vaccinated, not only to protect yourself but to protect your loved ones, too.”

Despite reaching this significant milestone for vaccinations, the test positivity rate continues to increase. Currently, Muskegon County is seeing a five percent test positivity rate. It has doubled since mid-March, when the rate was at 2.5 percent.

For instructions on how to register for a COVID-19 vaccine through Mercy Health using your MyChart account, visit www.MercyHealth.com/ScheduleVaccine.

For questions regarding vaccine eligibility and registration, call 2-1-1.

