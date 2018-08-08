Hancock Road just west of Indian Bay Road has been closed for five years. It opened to traffic this week after a new box culvert was placed under the road.

During a storm in 2013 two culverts under the road failed. Both became clogged with debris.

It caused Pierson Creek and the Pierson Swamp Drain to washout Hancock road. The road has been closed ever since.

This week the Muskegon County Road Commission finished road repairs on Hancock.

The new full-span box culvert will not clog like the two previous tube culverts did.

The culvert replacement was part of a $3.2 million project to make significant improvements to the Pierson Swamp Drain.

The drain and Pierson Creek has been running wild, undercutting banks, and pulling down trees.

The project lead by the Muskegon County Drain Commissioner is stabilizing river banks and planting new vegetation in an effort to reduce water run off from farm fields.

Work is on-going and is expected to finish this fall.

The cost of the project will be covered by assessments to White River and Montague Townships, Muskegon County, and more than 400 property owners who live in the drainage district.

The Muskegon County Road Commission also contributed funds to fix the Hancock Road washout.

