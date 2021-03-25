Muskegon County schools planning to offer unique proms

Prom in April or May of 2021 will most certainly look different than how students envisioned it before the pandemic.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Prom in April or May of 2021 will most certainly look different than how students envisioned it before the pandemic, but Muskegon County's Health Director says with proper planning she believes schools will be able to offer juniors and seniors safe celebrations.

Several Muskegon County school superintendents tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE plans are in the works for out-of-the-box proms with most focusing on outdoor events.

"They've had to think out-of-the-box for over a year now," said Muskegon County Health Director Kathy Moore. "I'm very confident the schools can provide the venue for a safe prom experience. An outdoor venue is the recommendation because we know that's going to allow more room and it's going to allow for more ventilation."

Moore says she meets weekly with school district leaders in Muskegon County. In recent weeks those discussions have started to include ways to hold safe prom and graduation celebrations. Moore is happy to know districts are consulting with students and taking a lead role in planning.

"I would be more fearful if the students decided to plan one on their own," said Moore. "The schools have the knowledge and the experience in keeping these kids safe."

Holton Public Schools Superintendent Adam Bayne and other district leaders are tentatively planning an outdoor prom to be held on the district's football field. Bayne says he feels for the class of 2021, in part because it's their last opportunity to attend prom.

"They just want the chance to have something," he said. "Hopeful we're going to be able to find a way, even if it looks a little different. We're thinking about some yard games and a tented dancing area if we're able to do that."

The Muskegon County Health Department is asking school districts to submit a prom safety plan for review several weeks prior to the event.

Some school districts are also pushing prom from April to May to allow for more time to plan and for the weather to get warmer.

Health Director Moore suggests students wear masks and "distance dance."

"I would recommend everybody get familiar with the hustle again," she said. "I can't wait to see the pictures of the face masks that match the gowns."

