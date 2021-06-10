Muskegon County Silent Observer offering up to $2,500 cash reward for tips on major investigations

The Silent Observer program offers rewards range from $50 for misdemeanors up to $2,500 for more serious crimes like homicide.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — With warm weather there's often an uptick in crime in Muskegon County and communities large and small across the country. This year is no different. It's whey the Muskegon County Silent Observer committee is reminding residents they play a critical role in helping police prevent and solve crimes in the community.

The Silent Observer program offers rewards range from $50 for misdemeanors up to $2,500 for more serious crimes like homicide. All tips shared are one hundred percent anonymous. Computer software blocks cell phone numbers and computer addresses by replacing that information with confidential code numbers. When information results in an arrest, the code number can release the reward payout that can then be cashed anonymously. Silent Observer.

The Silent Observer committee is made up of a number of non-profit organizations in the community that work in partnership with law enforcement professionals. “This privately managed system works,” says Silent Observer Committee Chair, Tom Schultz. “Over the years law enforcement has arrested serious criminals thanks to anonymous citizen participation,” states Schultz.

Tipsters are encouraged to call tips to 231-72-CRIME, use the website www.silentobservermuskegon.com, or send tips in via the Muskegon Silent Observer app.

Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Larsen say tipsters don't have to be 100% certain about what they think they know or have witnessed.

"They're welcome to call even if they're not really sure," said Larsen. "There's a chance that someone else has called as well. This allows law enforcement to put the clues together."

