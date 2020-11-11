Second water control structure to prevent flooding proposed for north end of Veterans Memorial Park

Veterans Memorial Park's north end pond continues to flood due to high water on the Muskegon River.

MUSKEGON, Mich — At the end of 2019 work finished on a new water elevation control structure built to regulate the water level in the south pond at Veterans Memorial Park.

That move followed the removal of a failing control structure two years earlier, allowing high water on the Muskegon River to flood the parks' memorial walkway.

With the new structure in place, the walkway is dry again.

"The south side is looking wonderful," said Muskegon County Director of Veteran Affairs Mike Baauw.

Community members gathered at the park Wednesday for the traditional ceremony honoring local veterans.

Those at the ceremony didn't have to worry about where to walk and getting their shoes wet. Baauw is pleased the water control structure is protecting the park from high water.

"It was designated the most beautiful mile back in 1938, and it's still the most beautiful mile," said Baauw.

Memorial plaques that line the walkway circling the south pond are visible again, and Benches along the walkway are no longer surrounded by water.

But it's a different story on the park's north side where there's nothing separating the Muskegon River from the park's pond.

It makes that section of the park susceptible to flooding anytime the river rises resulting in a parking lot that's often half covered in water and a walkway either underwater or covered in thick mud.

"The Veterans Advisory Committee has pushed to find a solution," said Baauw. And according to Baauw that solution will likely be a second water control structure. This week the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners directed staff to begin work to design and find funding to build that structure between the river and park's north pond. The cost which would include building a berm, electrical work, and adding a pump could top $700,000.

Staff are working to identify possible grants that might cover the cost of the project. Even if funding can be secured in 2021, the project might not be completed until 2022.

Veterans Memorial park underwent significant work in 2017 with the goal of returning the park to its original 1930's design.

