Muskegon County records 64 percent voter turnout

President Trump beats Joe Bidden in Muskegon County by 19-votes.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — President Donald Trump's support in Muskegon County grew from 2016 to 2020 and he was able to flip the county from blue to red.

In Muskegon County the unofficial vote total show Trump with 46,408 votes and Biden with 46,389.

In 2016 Muskegon County voters picked Hillary Clinton over Trump by just over 1,000 votes.

In this election the Trump campaign opened a Muskegon office, and President Trump held held an airport rally at the Muskegon County Airport in October.

In Muskegon County voter turnout was 64 percent, but significantly higher in townships around the county.

86 percent of active voters in Laketon Township participated in the election.

"I'm surprised and I'm happy because most people have not been as engaged," said Laketon Township Clerk Christina Achterhoff. "It was exciting to see the democratic process going so well."

In the township 98 percent of absentee ballots were returned.

In the city of Muskegon voter participation grew by 2,000 votes from 2016 to 2020, and voter turnout was around 55 percent.

"For a presidential election we're very pleased," said Muskegon City Clerk Ann Meisch. "If we took out our inactive people it's more like a 66 or 67 percent which is way better."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.