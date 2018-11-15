GRANT, Mich. — As a young girl Dawn Freeland always wanted to hunt with her Dad but she wasn't allowed.

"I was always very curious about it but it was kind of discouraged back then for girls. And you probably shouldn't be watching this and go see what your mom is doing in the kitchen," says Freeland.

But everything changed when she finally got the chance to hunt.

"First I started out with archery and then moved on to all of the animals and all the weapons. It took on a life of it's own," says Freeland.

Her passion led her to start a company called Women Hunt Too amd their Facebook page has more than 300,000 likes.

"We're just average women doing what we love to do. We're not professionals, we just like to share our experiences with other like minded women," says Freeland.

But even though it's 2018 there are some who give her a hard time.

"I've had men say things to me like 'women shouldn't be here' or 'you should be home,'" says Freeland.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM