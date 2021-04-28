Muskegon finalizes Independence Day fireworks plan

Muskegon's Independence Day fireworks will be Saturday, July 3, with a launch site near the center of downtown.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's Independence Day fireworks will be Saturday, July 3, with a launch site near the center of downtown.

Tuesday the city commission approved the launch site, a parking lot behind the Muskegon Social Security Administration building on Morris Ave.

The show will cost the city around $60,000 and include 3,500 aerial display shells ranging in size up to 5 inches in diameter.

In previous years the show's launch site was on a peninsula at Muskegon County's Heritage Landing Park on Muskegon Lake.

City leaders believe by moving the show to downtown it will allow spectators to be spaced out all around the downtown.

"The cool thing is it doesn't take away the waterfront viewing. If you want to take your boat out and watch them from the water then you'll have just as great of a view," said Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson. "The difference will be so will people on Western Ave., so will people in the Nelson Neighborhood, so will people in the Jackson Hills neighborhood. They will be able to see them from different places that they haven't been able to before."

The city's application shows the show will shoot off around 10:25 p.m.

