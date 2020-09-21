Muskegon still borrowing fire truck, city may buy used one

The truck would be used in Muskegon as a reserve engine when a frontline engine needs to be taken out of service for repair.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's fire department may soon be getting a new, used fire truck.

Muskegon City Commissioners on Tuesday may decide to approve the $35,000 purchase of a used fire truck from the Saginaw Township Fire Department.

Earlier in September, Muskegon F.D. was borrowing two fire trucks from neighboring communities while three Muskegon trucks were all out of service for repairs at the same time.

Muskegon Fire has since returned one of the borrowed truck to Muskegon Township, but Egelston Township's 620 truck is still needed at fire station number 5.

Muskegon's unit 24 came back into service last week. Units 25 and 41 are still out of service.

If Muskegon City Commissioners approve the purchase of the used fire truck, it would be used in Muskegon as a reserve engine when a frontline engine needs to be taken out of service for repair.

The 2001 Spartan/KME fire apparatus has 25,288 miles and 3,784 of engine hours and is equipped with a 500 gallon water tank.

