Muskegon Heights Academy welcomes new principal

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System leadership has announced that Erica Patton, a Muskegon Heights alumnus, has been hired as the principal of the Muskegon Heights Academy.

Patton holds degrees from Auburn University Montgomery and Alabama State University. Her teaching career began at Montgomery Public Schools, where she taught social studies to middle school and high school students. Over the past six years, Patton has taught in northern Virginia.

“I have maintained close connections with the Muskegon Heights community and I am very excited to be back home,” Patton said.

Patton began her new role in mid-August and will be welcoming students back on the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 30.

