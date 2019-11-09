MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — From Muskegon Heights parks to the downtown business district, Baker Street to Broadway Avenue and everywhere in between Muskegon Heights is a community with a curfew for kids under the age of 16-years-old.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, Muskegon Heights officers will be out conducting a curfew sweep to enforce that ordinance. And Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas says he wants community members to know that effort will take place.

"Because we want you to have no excuse," Thomas said.

Thomas believes kids are more likely to be safe, stay out of trouble and do better in school if they're home when night falls.

In Muskegon Heights kids aged 13-16 need to be inside by 11 p.m. For kids 12 years old and younger, it's 10 p.m.

Thomas says parents need to make sure their children comply, if they don't violators will be placed in a program called "Safe Days, Quiet Nights."

The program has kids and their parents working with the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office to write and sign a curfew contract to avoid charges and fines.

"Kids have the tendency not to do bad things when their parents are around and that's what we are looking for," Thomas said.

Muskegon Heights parent Ronald Brown raised four children in the community. "You just got to be on them," Brown said.

And he says young parents need to be consistent and strict when it comes to keeping their kids in after the city's curfew.

"Forget the police curfew, I got a curfew for you now get your butt in the house," Brown said.

Muskegon Heights Police will hold other curfew sweeps this fall.

"We want to increase voluntary compliance," Thomas said.

