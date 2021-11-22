Muskegon Heights homicide suspect arrested, held in Pennsylvania jail

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain says Sir-Urious Wynn was arrested last week during a traffic stop by Pennsylvania State Police.

The suspect wanted in connection to a Muskegon Heights homicide has been arrested in western Pennsylvania.

In October, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson authorized four felony charges against Sir-Urious Quinton Wynn, 28, of Muskegon, including open murder and three felony firearm charges.

Muskegon Heights Police asked for help locating Wynn, who was on the run following the shooting death of 27-year-old Lawrence Longmire at the Shell Mart on Oct. 24.

A 31-year-old-man was also injured in the shooting at 1 W. Sherman around 2:24 a.m.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain says Wynn was arrested last week during a traffic stop by Pennsylvania State Police.

According to Mercer County Court staff, Wynn is in the Mercer County Jail awaiting extradition back to Muskegon County.

Wynn was in the Muskegon County Jail as recently as Oct. 11 on two misdemeanor assault charges. Jail records show he was released from jail the same day after posting a $1,000 bond less than two weeks before the homicide.

