MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Michigan — From strides in education to cleaning the streets and coming together as a community, we've seen first hand that some progress is being made in the City of Muskegon Heights.

However, the Heights still get a bad rap, and some troubling statistics were enough to put Muskegon Heights on a list no one wants to see their city on. Financial news and opinion company 24/7 Wall Street named it the 19th worst city in the U.S. to live.

Muskegon Heights ranked in the top 10 percent of the U.S. for both poverty and violent crimes, and it ranked in the bottom 10 percent of the U.S. for median home value.

"In Muskegon Heights, Michigan, just 5.8% of adults have a bachelor's degree or higher, one of the smallest bachelor's degree attainment rates of any U.S. city," the story states.

"Incomes in the area are similarly low. The typical household in the city earns just $25,411 a year, less than half the median across the U.S. as a whole of $57,652."

Other cities in Michigan that made the list include Highland Park (5), Flint (11), Detroit (18), Benton Harbor (20), and Ecorse (43).

In 2016, 13 ON YOUR SIDE released a documentary looking back to the heyday of Muskegon Heights, what led to its decline, and the good things that are happening as the community tallies to create a hopeful future.

