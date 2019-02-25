MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Friday was Jake Eckholm's last day as the Muskegon City Heights manager.

He said that the position was more demanding than he would like, especially with a new baby on the way.

Muskegon Heights Mayor Kim Sims said the city will immediately begin a search for his replacement.

Sims said she respects Eckholm's decision and spoke highly of his accomplishments.

The city manager's position pays about $83,000 a year.

