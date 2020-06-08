Muskegon Heights man hit by motorcycle while pushing wife in wheelchair has died

Friends and relatives say Randy Schodowski died after being hit by a motorcycle while pushing his wife Ruby in her wheelchair across Seaway Drive in Muskegon Hts.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE a man pushing a woman in a wheelchair across Seaway Drive and Hoyt Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday was hit and killed by a passing motorcycle.

Friends and relatives identify the man as Randy Schodowski of Muskegon Heights. They say the woman in the wheelchair was Randy's wife Ruby Schodowski.

"He was a caretaker for her," said Phyllis Loudermill, Owner of Lott's Landing on Mona Lake in Muskegon Heights. "They've been married 30-years."

"Every time you see her you see him," added Ruby's niece Danielle Lott.

The couple had previously stayed at Lott's Landing, but were currently living in a neighborhood on the south side of Seaway Drive which is U.S. 31 business route.

The couple may have been crossing the road to visit friends at Lott's Landing.

"You could tell that she was his number one priority," said friend of the Schodowski's Dominique Mathiot. "Taking care of her was his main goal."

Chief Thomas says crash investigators believe the couple likely saw the motorcycle approaching but may have thought there was time to cross the eastbound lanes before it reached the intersection.

According to Lott, Ruby was treated and released from a Muskegon Hospital and is recovering from minor injuries.

The motorcyclist was also injured and transported to an area hospital, Thomas did not know the extent of the driver's injuries.

Neighbor Christine Arnold says the crossing signal for pedestrians at Hoyt and Seaway Drive is not long enough for fast walkers, and even more of a challenge for anyone with mobility challenges.

"With a disability you can't make it across the first highway before it's already turning yellow," she said.

Police are working to determine if the couple were in the designated crossing area at the time of the crash, or illegally crossing the intersection at a different location.