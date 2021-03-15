x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

News

Muskegon Heights Public Schools back to in-person learning

The district is moving to a hybrid model, which means that about a third of students have opted to return to in-person learning.

After more than a year, Muskegon Heights Public Schools will be hosting students in-person on Monday, March 15. 

The district is moving to a hybrid model, which means that about a third of students have opted to return to in-person learning. 

The district says they waited longer because of the disproportionate impact COVID-19 had on the Muskegon Heights community.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 