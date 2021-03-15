Muskegon Heights Public Schools back to in-person learning

After more than a year, Muskegon Heights Public Schools will be hosting students in-person on Monday, March 15.
The district is moving to a hybrid model, which means that about a third of students have opted to return to in-person learning.
The district says they waited longer because of the disproportionate impact COVID-19 had on the Muskegon Heights community.
