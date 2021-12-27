Muskegon Heights risks state stepping in amid budget crisis

If it's not approved tonight, dozens of workers could be furloughed, affecting city services.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — There's a potential financial crisis in Muskegon Heights.

Leaders held a meeting at 5:30 Monday evening to move forward with the City's 2022 budget, but at the time of publication, talks appeared to have stalled.

Failure to approve the budget and advance a deficit elimination plan would, by law, also put Muskegon Heights at risk of state emergency management.

Sixty or more workers would be temporarily off the job, including essential workers, such as police officers and firefighters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

