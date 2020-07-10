Sherman Blvd. road work expected now to finish sometime in late Nov.

$3 million in state funded upgrades to Sherman between Glade and Getty streets to be completed prior to Thanksgiving.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The road work on Sherman Boulevard between Glade and Getty streets in Muskegon Heights was initially to be completed by October 1. But Muskegon Heights City Manager Troy Bells tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE the new finish date will be just prior to Thanksgiving.

"You remember the before and now you see the after, they're making great progress," Bell said Wednesday.

Around 15,000 cars passed over that section of Sherman daily before the road closed to traffic and the road project began June 1.

Posted detours send drivers on Laketon Ave., Getty Street, and Seaway Drive.

The project is to a point new asphalt is going down at some intersections. The project will result in all five lanes of Sherman being repaved.

The City of Muskegon Heights received $3 million in state funding to help pay for the improvements which include water main and drainage improvements, sewer lines, manhole replacements, sections of new sidewalk, ramps, and beautification efforts.

"It looks great," Bell said. "When you open up the road you try to do everything at once instead of doing it and having to come back."

The beautification efforts will focus on intersections between Hoyt and Sanford streets including spelling Muskegon Heights in large letters at crosswalks. Those improvements may be finished in 2021.

During the work project limited access to residences and businesses has been maintained.

