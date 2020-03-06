Muskegon Heights city leaders call solar and road projects part of, 'New Heights' effort

First portions of a 645-kilowatt solar system in Muskegon Heights is now generating electricity.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — With the flip of a switch early Wednesday morning, Muskegon Heights Mayor Walter Watt activated dozens of solar panels now mounted on top of the city's department of public works building.

“It's going to do a number of different things," Watt said. "Number one it's going to help us save money.”

The solar project announced earlier this year in the city is also taking shape on top of the city hall roof. And later this month solar panels will be placed at the city's water filtration plant.

In total the 645-kilowatt system is expected to produce 47% of the city's electric consumption and result in around $100,000 in cost savings annually.

"It's really exciting," Watt said. "It's happening now and to turn that switch on says the savings have begun."

The project is a partnership between the city of Muskegon Heights, Muskegon-based Chart House Energy, New Energy Equity of Annapolis, Maryland and Muskegon Heights based Shoreline Staffing.

Chart House Energy President Rob Rafson says two-thirds of the days in Michigan are sunny. Even in cloudy conditions the system will still generate some electricity.

"It's enough to make it work," Rafson said. "The economics work."

Watt says there's also great excitement in the city for the road project underway on Sherman Boulevard.

It's a $3 million project to resurface the road from Glade Street to Getty Street.

The planned work includes water main improvements, drainage improvements, deep sanitary sewer manhole replacements, and new sidewalk ramps at many intersections.

Business owners are excited about beautification elements that will follow the road work.

“I think it's going to help us in the long run," said Wayne Holden owner of the Chicken Coop in Muskegon Heights. "We have no complaints.”

Sherman Boulevard is closed to through traffic, however residences do have access to their residences. Access points to businesses are also in place.

A posted detour route includes using Getty Street, Laketon Avenue and Seaway Drive.

The road work is weather dependent.

“Once it's complete it will show significant progress in the city of Muskegon Heights and where we're going and what we're doing,” Watt said. “We're heading in a new direction, heading down a road of doing new things.”

By the end of the summer all of the solar panels in the city should be active, the road project is scheduled to finish October 1st.

