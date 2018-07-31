MUSKEGON, Mich. - You will have to find another place to light up if you live in public housing. The nationwide ban on smoking was implemented two years ago under the Obama administration and it went into effect on Tuesday.

People can no longer smoke inside public housing homes or apartments, and in some cases, they can't even smoke on the property.

At the Hartford Terrace building in Muskegon, the gazebo is the only place people can smoke on campus. Smokers can choose not to go to the gazebo, but their only other option is the sidewalk.

"There's been a lot of people since we started this discussion that have talked about quitting and some of them have already started that process," Muskegon Housing Commission Executive Director Angela Mayeaux said.

The new Housing and Urban Development rule applies to every public housing facility in the country.

"They encouraged us to work with our tenants, which we had several tenant meetings and discussed it, and had a vote with how they wanted this to work," Mayeaux said.

Resident Jessie Penrose is unhappy with the decision. He thinks it's unfair.

"I don't have anywhere else to live, but I can't come to get your house and tell you what to do or how to do. But you can come to mine and tell me, I don't think it's right," Penrose said.

Mayeaux says the majority of the community is on board.

"A lot of them have been thankful, like it gives them a kick to say 'I just need to quit anyway,'" Mayeaux said.

The Muskegon Housing Commission is encouraging its tenants to kick the habit.

"We've brought in some community members who are going to offer cessation classes for them and give them some support," Mayeaux said.

There's a four strike system for violating the rule, which ends with an eviction.

"I don't want them to lose their housing is the bottom line. And they could overcome this, so I want to work with them to make this as painless as it can be in a difficult situation for those that are addicted to smoking," Mayeaux said.

This rule does not apply to those with Section 8 housing.

According to the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, it affects more than 940,000 public housing units around the country. But the agency said nearly a quarter of a million units were already smoke-free in 2016.

