MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon city officials are looking to replace the gates of the Charles Hackley mausoleum that were stolen in 2012.

The bronze gates once adorned the Charles Hackley mausoleum in Evergreen Cemetery, but not anymore, and the officials are waiting to hear if an insurance claim will cover the replacement costs.

"We need to do our best to sustain and maintain our historic structures," Stephen Gawron, the Muskegon Mayor said.

The Hackley mausoleum was built in the city owned cemetery on Irwin Avenue in 1887.

A crypt inside the mausoleum contains the remains of Hackley who died in 1905.

Gawron says efforts to replace the gates included conversations with a relative of Charles Hackley's great grandson.

"He was concerned about the status of the family memorial," Gawron said. "He's been working with our Department of Public Works and cemetery staff, looking at options in order to restore the gates in front of the doors."

A Muskegon area blacksmith has been located to build exact replicas of the gates, if funding for the project is secured.

