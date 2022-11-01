Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park opens for the first time this season

Ice skating, cross country skiing and snowshoeing are all open, but the luge won't be ready until this weekend.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After a week of winter weather and just in time for MLK Weekend, Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park is finally ready to go.

And despite the seemingly late start, the park hasn't missed any business.

"Of what we've seen the last five years, it's definitely not unusual to not have the weather we need in December," says manger Bill Bailey. "Actually, the last three years we've opened up about the same time, between the second and third week of January."

And all those freezing temps and the heavy snowfall from last week?

"It has been absolutely a blessing," says Bailey.

While plenty of businesses had to close, Muskegon Luge made the weather work to its advantage.

"It helps our operation a ton because everything that we do here is 100% natural," explains Bailey. "We don't have any snow makers, no artificial refrigeration."

So what's available to solve your winter sports fix? Ice skating, cross country skiing and snowshoeing are all open and ready for business. But the park's main attraction, the luge, won't be ready until this weekend.

"We're out there right now putting the last touches on," says Bailey. "We'll give it a practice slide tomorrow to work out any kinks."

And of course, COVID safety is still at the top of everyone's minds. So, Muskegon Luge has revamped its whole system for maximum social distancing.

"We used to have a lot of people that would come indoors, it would be very crowded," says Bailey. "We've actually expanded outwards and we built some great temporary spaces with heat and a beautiful fire pit garden."

Muskegon Luge is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Bailey encourages guests to check the conditions ahead of time to see if any attractions are closed. You can check conditions at the park by clicking here.

