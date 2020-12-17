Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park hoping for snow on holiday break

Muskegon Adventure Sports Park offering 'Hike the Lights' event because ski trails, ice rink, and luge track are not ready.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — Winter doesn't officially begin until Monday, Dec. 21 and for many years, the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park is usually already covered with snow.

However, that is not the case this year and with no snow on the ground, it's hard for Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park Executive Director Jim Rudicil to be happy.

Though there have been tiny snow flakes falling at the park, more snow fall is needed to open the luge track, ice rink, and cross-country ski trails.

"We're always hopeful for Christmas break," Rudicil said. "It's a season within a season."

Jim Rudicil has seen all kinds of winters at the park. He's hopeful there will still be activities at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park during the time when kids are out of school.

"The long range forecast are optimistic right around Christmas for snowfall and a artic blast to hit our area," Rudicil said. "We're ready to start icing the facilities down. It does take us a few days to get things up and running on our ice sports but our snow sports like snowshoeing and cross country skiing all we need is about 4-inches to begin those activities."

In the meantime the ski trail is open for a new hiking activity called "Hike the Lights."

"That's everyday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will end when we have enough snow to start grooming our ski trails," Rudicil said.

For the very latest on when the activities will begin just follow the Muskegon Luge Facebook page or www.msports.org.

