Muskegon man captured after shooting of Ohio state trooper

Ohio State Highway Patrol have captured the Muskegon man who shot an Ohio state trooper.

Police say Robert Tramaine Hathorn was captured at 1:30 pm. Thursday afternoon. Trooper Josef M. Brobst of the Findlay Post sustained serious, yet non-life-threatening, injuries.

Wednesday night, Trooper Brobst had pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 75 near Findlay around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect scuffled with Brobst, grabbed the trooper's gun and shot him, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to thank our partners for their assistance – United States Marshals Service, United States Secret Service, Findlay Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Police Department, Fostoria Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, United States Border Patrol, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

This incident remains under investigation.

