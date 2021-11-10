Muskegon man sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for his role in drug trafficking ring

U.S. District judge sentenced Zachary John Kennedy, a/k/a “Zeus” of Muskegon, to 210 months’ imprisonment, followed by five years’ supervised release.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man who spent years selling meth and fentanyl throughout West Michigan was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison.

Zachary "Zeus" Kennedy will serve 17.5 years in prison followed by five years of probation.

He was sentenced in U.S. District Court for his role in selling large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine, all while using firearms.

U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney found that Kennedy's actions showed recklessness that needed to be deterred. Judge Maloney characterized Kennedy as “a major threat to the public."

“This sentence marks a significant step in our efforts to disrupt major drug traffickers in the Muskegon area," U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said. “Zachary Kennedy’s actions endangered his community and put innocent citizens at risk. With today’s sentence, Mr. Kennedy has been held accountable for his actions.”

Kennedy’s sentence is the most recent in a series of sentences handed down for drug traffickers prosecuted as part of coordinated efforts to disrupt drug trafficking in the Muskegon area.

Here are others who have recently been sentenced:

• Brent Wilkerson, a/k/a “Pay”– 144 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine;

• Daris Jefferson, a/k/a “Smoove” – 90 months in prison for possession of heroin and cocaine base (“crack”) with the intent to distribute it and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

• Alezay Coleman, a/k/a “Zay” – 87 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin with the intent to distribute it;

• Malik Jones-Smith, a/k/a “9” – 60 months in prison for distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine; and

• Carl Johnson, a/k/a “Orangebone,” a/k/a “Bones”– 12 months and 1 day in prison for distribution of cocaine base (“crack”).

