Area road commissions go high-tech to track and remove snow and ice

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Road commissions in Muskegon, Kent and Ottawa counties will use data provided by dozens of frost sensors this winter to determine where plow and salt trucks are needed the most.

A dozens frost sensors are in place in Muskegon County, and even more scattered around Kent and Ottawa counties.

Frost sensors mounted on utility poles use infrared beams to collect air temperatures, road temperatures, dewpoint, wind speed and humidity data 24-hours a day and deliver that information via cell signal.

"This helps us utilize the people we have efficiently so we are not wasting time," said Drew Nichols, maintenance superintendent at the Muskegon County Road Commission.

The three counties are participating in a pilot program and sharing data in an effort to save time, material, and money too.

Some units also include cameras that turn on when the temperature drops below 45 degrees. Others will be tested to see if accurate snow depth data can also be collected.

In Mason County plow trucks have used G.P.S. technology for years, now county residents have the ability to track the movements of those trucks with the SnowPaths program available on the road commission's website.

"It's ready to go," said Mary Samuels, managing director at the Mason County Road Commission.

SnowPaths updates the movement of plow trucks every 15 minutes providing residents with near real time information on which county roads have been treated for snow and ice.

Samuels says residents can also enter a specific address to see the last time their road was plowed.

"If it's been two hours, three hours, or four hours," said Samuels. "I can't wait to see what the response is, I think people are going to appreciate it."

