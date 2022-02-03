Muskegon dispensaries hoping marijuana is treated 'the same as alcohol' with new proposal

The proposal will go to the city commission on March 8 before final approval.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Already with a plethora of dispensaries, Muskegon could become even more pot friendly soon.

The City's planning commission endorsed a proposal to allow marijuana-centered events to happen at two locations: Mercy Health Arena and Marsh Field.

"We definitely want it treated as closely or if not the same as alcohol," says Joeley Jazdzyk, manager at the dispensary Rair. "It's a big deal because it's so in the closet, so shadowed over, you know, hush hush."

For Rair, the opportunity to host events in large public spaces like the arena is about more than just the business.

"We're here to educate," says Jazdzyk. "We're here to make sure people are happy with the product that they're buying, and hopefully are more educated walking out the door."

Rair already has a partnership with the arena and has a booth at Lumberjacks games. Jazdzyk says public spaces like that sometimes make people more comfortable to ask questions.

"It's honestly my favorite thing, either here or even down at the rink when somebody, they're like, breaking the ice," she says.

But of course, there's the economic impact as well.

Rair is a statewide company, and has participated in events in cities throughout Michigan. But with the popularity of shops in Muskegon, the goal is to bring one to the lakeshore.

"We want to see that for our own town," says Jazdzyk. "Because we know that could bring, you know, at least a decent amount of money to the city taxes wise."

And the support of the planning commission has been much appreciated.

"Until you have the people that have that little bit of power that can give it the push, you know, it's just words," says Jazdzyk.

The proposal will go to the city commission next before final approval. It's on the agenda for March 8.

